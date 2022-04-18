Investigators seek help after RV damaged by explosive device in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says an occupied recreational vehicle in the Sunderland neighborhood was damaged by an explosive device early Monday morning, and now investigators are asking for the public’s help.

At about 4:47 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to an RV fire on Northeast 33rd Avenue, south of Northeast Sunderland Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found that community members had put out the fire with fire extinguishers. A woman was inside the RV at the time of the explosion, but was not hurt.

Police said firefighters learned that an explosive device had caused the damage and notified arson investigators.

According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests that a suspect or suspects in a large yellow box truck, possibly a moving-style rental truck, drove by and threw or rolled an explosive device under the RV.

Anyone with information about the incident, including video or photos, is asked to call the tip line 503-823-FIRE or email Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 22-102510.

