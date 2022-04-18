Late flu season hits Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Most of us are enjoying a bit of normalcy now as in-person events return and, for the most part, masks are no longer required any more, but Oregon health officials say it’s causing a late-season rise in flu cases.

Over the past weekend, all performances of Hamilton were canceled due to a flu outbreak in the company.

The Oregon Health Authority said it’s seeing a large number of cases in a time when flu season would normally be ending. Flu season generally peaks around late January or February.

The flu season was practically non-existent last year, as people wore masks, stayed home and kept from gathering indoors. Health experts said the lifting of those requirements is making it easier for the virus to spread.

“I heard about Hamilton, and I also have heard about classes at the university that started in-person again and people are going back online,” said a student at Portland State University. “They say it’s just temporary and I hope that’s the case.”

Doctors said it’s not too late to get a flu shot which could help you avoid getting it at all or keep you from being as sick if you do get the flu. The same goes for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve recently gotten all my shots for COVID and for flu, so I’m not really concerned about anything like masks being removed and getting the flu,” one person said.

Health officials urge you to stay home if you are sick, wash you hands frequently and disinfect surfaces.

There’s no word yet on the next performance of Hamilton scheduled for Tuesday night, but everyone going must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask while inside.

