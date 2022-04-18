Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with pickup truck on Hwy 224 in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Milwaukie on Friday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on Highway 224, near Southeast Edison Street. Police said a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was on SE Edison Street and was turning onto westbound Highway 224 when it collided with a black and red 2006 Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 43-year-old Eric Canty, was taken to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. His current condition is not known.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

According to police, witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Odem at 503-786-7423.

