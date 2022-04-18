Portland International Airport drops mask mandate following federal ruling

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland International Airport will no longer be enforcing a mask mandate following a federal ruling out of Florida.

According to a spokesperson for the Port of Portland, the decision follows U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s ruling in Florida that cancelled the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.

“We recognize that travelers and airport employees will have mixed feelings about this sudden change,” the spokesperson said. “We ask that people be kind and respectful of a person’s individual decision to wear a mask or not.”

Following the change to national mandates, Alaska Airlines has announced the company would no longer require masks on its flights for guests or employees as well.

