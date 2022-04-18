Portland youth musicians host fundraiser concert for Ukraine children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A special concert took place on Sunday in Portland to help raise funds for kids in Ukraine impacted by the ongoing war with Russia.

Members of the Portland Youth Philharmonic, along with other local young musicians, put on the free classical music concert at Portland State University’s Lincoln Hall.

“Seeing online videos and just hearing about the situation, we wanted to do something for Ukraine,” Claire Youn, a student at Sunset High School, said. “So we came up with this idea and we started organizing and finding a place.”

If you would like to help, the group is taking donations through GoFundMe, with 100% of the proceeds going to UNICEF.

