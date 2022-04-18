Rainy Monday to kick off a showery week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We had a pretty bright start to Easter Sunday, but more of those thin high clouds built in over the course of the afternoon, keeping Portland’s high temperature (58 degrees) a hair cooler than what we were anticipating.

We should start to see precipitation along the coast tonight as a low pressure system moves in. That system will be over the western valleys mid to late morning Monday, with a chance for showers before that. It’s going to be a pretty wet day as that cold front pushes through; models are putting our rainfall totals somewhere in the quarter to half inch range in the Portland area. It may get pretty breezy in the metro area as well, with that southerly wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

There is a winter weather advisory for areas above 4,000 feet in the North Oregon and South Washington Cascades from late Monday morning to early Tuesday morning as those mixed showers turn to snow tomorrow afternoon and evening. Plan for snow-covered passes by Monday night.

The rest of the week looks pretty showery, and we’re tracking the possibility for more thunderstorms on Tuesday. Wednesday may start dry but get rainy later, with light scattered showers lingering through Thursday and possibly Friday. It’s looking like we could stay mostly dry through the weekend, and see more typical temperatures in the low 60s.

