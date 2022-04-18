Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII following deadly crash near Scio

kptv file image
kptv file image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man from Fall City was arrested Saturday evening following a deadly crash near Scio, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:44 p.m., deputies and emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash in the 36300 block of Jefferson-Scio Drive. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a 2010 Subaru Forrester was traveling east on Jefferson-Scio Drive when it hit a 1996 Toyota Tercel head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ronald Dennis Rogers, 61, of Scio, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Subaru, identified as Edward Gordon Miller, was taken to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

After being released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said Miller was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail for charges of criminal negligent homicide, first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Dakotah Hinrichs at 541-967-3950.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
File image
Late flu season hits Portland metro area
Late flu season hits Portland metro area
Late flu season hits Portland metro area
Damaged RV after the explosion
Investigators seek help after RV damaged by explosive device in NE Portland
1 dead, 3 juveniles injured in SE Portland shooting; investigation ongoing
1 dead, 3 juveniles injured in SE Portland shooting; investigation ongoing