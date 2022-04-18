Sheriff: Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII following deadly crash near Scio

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man from Fall City was arrested Saturday evening following a deadly crash near Scio, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:44 p.m., deputies and emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash in the 36300 block of Jefferson-Scio Drive. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a 2010 Subaru Forrester was traveling east on Jefferson-Scio Drive when it hit a 1996 Toyota Tercel head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ronald Dennis Rogers, 61, of Scio, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Subaru, identified as Edward Gordon Miller, was taken to Salem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

After being released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said Miller was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail for charges of criminal negligent homicide, first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Dakotah Hinrichs at 541-967-3950.

