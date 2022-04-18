United PDX Soccer Club sends 4 kids teams to National Championships

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The futbol family for United PDX is sending four clubs to the sunshine state for the US Youth Soccer National Championships.

United PDX is one of the newest soccer clubs in the state and one of the largest.

Fox 12′s Nick Krupke recently went out to a training day as four of the kids teams have earned a spot this summer at the national championships in Orlando.

“Play for each other, play for self, play united,” said Grace Denny, a high school senior at Jesuit. “I think it just embodies what we are as a team and this team has really become a family,”

“I am excited to go as it being my last tournament with this team and knowing that I was part of this family for the long run, and we all got to go and do what we wanted to do and compete at a national level and show that Oregon is one of the best states at soccer,” said Dalton Mermis, a senior at Wilsonville High School

The 2003 and 2008 girl’s sides will be joined this July in Orlando with the 2004 and ‘07 United PDX boys.

“We are a small state compared to all of those big states, we are making a big statement that small states are also very good at sports too,” Chis Ochoa, a freshman at Beaverton High School.

Comprised of teens from the metro area and beyond, United PDX continues to grow branches out from soccer city USA with an assistant coach who played for the Timbers, Futty Danso.

“I feel like I can be how I act with him like how I act with my teammates,” said West Linn Freshman Dario White.

Coach Danso is a 38-year-old from Gambia who sometimes feels like a grandpa.

“Some of them would send me a picture of them when they came in walking out (at the Timbers game) with me and I say, ‘come on, you guys are making me feel very old.’” said Danso

The largest club in Oregon lays the trail to high level college soccer.

“The top-level coaching, the top-level players, everything about it. It’s an elite environment and we cultivate success here,” said Carter Bass, a senior at Newberg High School.

Great success in season two for them in the top-flight National League.

“I think last year when we made it to nationals, we were the third team from Oregon to do so I think it really speaks volumes to this club that we’ve been able to put together a team in an environment as well because it has been multiple teams that can go and push for that national title,” Alejandro Valdes, a senior at West Linn High School.

