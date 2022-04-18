WET START TO THE WORKWEEK

Good morning! It’s a relatively quiet start to the day weather-wise, but that will quickly change later this morning. Between the mid to late morning, rain will be spreading inland ahead of a pretty strong cold front. A gusty southerly wind will develop this afternoon, driving the rain sideways at times. Wind gusts will probably exceed 40 mph at times along the coast, and could exceed 30 mph in our western valleys. Rain will eventually transition to scattered showers this evening. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today. Our snow level will be around 5,000 feet for much of the day, eventually lowering to about 4,000 feet this evening. Roads will turn snow-covered through Government Camp tonight.

The cold front will move east of our region on Tuesday, leaving us with pretty unstable air (once we get some daytime heating). If you remember what took place on Saturday, we had quite a few downpours and even some isolated storms around the region. Expect a similar story Tuesday, with downpours, hail showers and some thunderstorms.

It looks like another front will move in between the late morning and early afternoon Wednesday, bringing an additional round of rain and high elevation snow. Rain will transition back to showers Thursday (tough to say at this point if we’ll have a chance for some storms). A gradual warming trend will take place this week, even with the unsettled weather around. Highs should return to the low 60s by the end of the week and this weekend.

I don’t see any threat for flooding, nor do I see any significant dry period setting up. Our soggy April weather continues for the foreseeable future.

Have a great Monday!

