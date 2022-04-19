Advertisement

Car rams into police patrol car while trying to escape

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a catalytic convertor and hitting a...
Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a catalytic convertor and hitting a police car as they were trying to escape,(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a catalytic convertor and hitting a police car as they were trying to escape, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

Just after 6 a.m., deputies responded to a call at a church on SW Butner Road. As they arrived at the scene, a BMW rammed one of the patrol cars as it was trying to escape. Two men got out of the BMW and ran in opposite directions but were both caught.

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a catalytic convertor and hitting a...
Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a catalytic convertor and hitting a police car as they were trying to escape,(Washington County Sheriff's Office)

The driver of the BMW, 22-year-old Dylan Hardy, and the passenger, 27-year-old Alexander Barber had reportedly stolen the BMW and a 2006 Ford F150. The two men were trying to cut the catalytic converter off the Ford with power tools when a neighbor called 911 thinking they were trying to steal a trailer.

After being cleared medically, Hardy and Barber were taken to the Washington County Jail. They were both charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, and eluding officers. Barber was also charged with possession of oxycodone and Hardy was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, assaulting a public safety officer, theft and attempted theft.

The deputy driving the patrol car was taken to the hospital and later released.

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a catalytic convertor and hitting a...
Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a catalytic convertor and hitting a police car as they were trying to escape,(Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Nearly 30 years ago, 45-year-old Molalla woman Patricia Skiple went missing.
Missing Molalla woman identified as a victim of the ‘Happy Face Serial Killer’
Jeremy Levi Gurtner.
Man found dead in Columbia River Slough, reward offered for information

Latest News

One person was injured in a shooting involving U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon, according to...
U.S. Marshals identify fugitive and murder suspect shot by officers in SE Portland
Jeremy Levi Gurtner.
Man found dead in Columbia River Slough, reward offered for information
Scene photo from Connor McCarthy
Man pleads not guilty in connection with deadly shooting under Burnside Bridge
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling
Travelers at Portland International Airport react to mask mandate ruling