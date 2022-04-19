Car rams into police patrol car while trying to escape

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a catalytic convertor and hitting a police car as they were trying to escape, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

Just after 6 a.m., deputies responded to a call at a church on SW Butner Road. As they arrived at the scene, a BMW rammed one of the patrol cars as it was trying to escape. Two men got out of the BMW and ran in opposite directions but were both caught.

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a catalytic convertor and hitting a police car as they were trying to escape, (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

The driver of the BMW, 22-year-old Dylan Hardy, and the passenger, 27-year-old Alexander Barber had reportedly stolen the BMW and a 2006 Ford F150. The two men were trying to cut the catalytic converter off the Ford with power tools when a neighbor called 911 thinking they were trying to steal a trailer.

After being cleared medically, Hardy and Barber were taken to the Washington County Jail. They were both charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, and eluding officers. Barber was also charged with possession of oxycodone and Hardy was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, assaulting a public safety officer, theft and attempted theft.

The deputy driving the patrol car was taken to the hospital and later released.

