On the Go with Joe at DEFY Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A new business in Beaverton will put some extra spring in your step!

With more than 30,000 square feet of space, DEFY features four indoor slides, massive trampolines, a first-of-its-kind Ninja Tag, Dunk Jam Basketball, and a variety of other attractions and obstacle courses.

A new business in Beaverton will put some extra spring in your step!

The space also offers programs and birthday parties for children and their families.

DEFY Beaverton, located at 10750 Southwest Denney Road, is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information about DEFY, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.