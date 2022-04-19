Man dies while lodged at the Washington County Jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found dead in the Washington County Jail Sunday at about 1:30 a.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy found 22-year-old Bryce Bybee unresponsive in his bed during a routine checkup. According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies and medical personnel tried life-saving efforts on Bybee but were not successful.

The Oregon Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy later that day but has not yet determined the cause of death.

The Washington County Violent Crimes Team is investigating the death as per standard protocol. Out of caution, the Sheriff’s office has asked the Beaverton Police Department to conduct an independent investigation.

