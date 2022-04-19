Man found dead in Columbia River Slough, reward offered for information

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking the public’s help solving the murder of Jeremy Gurtner.

Gurtner’s body was discovered in the Columbia River Slough near Northeast 105th Avenue and Alderwood Road in April. Investigators speculate the 44-year-old had been dead anywhere between four days to two weeks when found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

