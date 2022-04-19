Advertisement

Man pleads not guilty in connection with deadly shooting under Burnside Bridge

Scene photo from Connor McCarthy
Scene photo from Connor McCarthy(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An 18-year-old man facing a murder charge for a deadly shooting that happened under the Burnside Bridge earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

Rizo Eonte Lucas was arraigned Tuesday morning for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the death of 33-year-old Fars Gebrehiwot.

On April 8, just after 12 p.m., officers were called out to Northwest Naito Parkway and West Burnside Street on the report of a shooting. Police said Gebrehiwot was shot and seriously injured. Gebrehiwot was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Despite lifesaving efforts, he later died.

Fars Gebrehiwot
Fars Gebrehiwot(PPB)

Lucas was located by officers near the area of the shooting and arrested. Police said his firearm was recovered.

Lucas is being held in custody without bail. His trial is expected to start June 1.

