One person injured after SE Portland shooting involving U.S. Marshals

One person was injured in a shooting involving U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
One person was injured in a shooting involving U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person was injured in a shooting involving U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 11th Avenue and Ash Street.

A PPB spokesperson told FOX 12 the incident did not involve any of the bureau’s officers and an investigation was underway.

Southeast Sandy Boulevard is closed between 10th and 12th avenue, as well as between Southeast 11th between Burnside and Pine Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

