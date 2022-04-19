Advertisement

Police searching for man after attempted kidnapping in Washougal

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Washougal Police Department is searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a teenager Monday evening.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a kidnapping attempt in the 300 block of 6th Street. Police said a 13-year-old girl was walking home when a man reportedly began to chase her. He then tried to grab ahold of her, but she was able to get away and make it home safely.

Police said the suspect was described as a white man, about 40 years old, and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black Seattle Seahawks beanie, a dark brown jacket, blue pants, and carrying a backpack with a small American flag attached.

No further details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact the Washougal Police Department via 311.

