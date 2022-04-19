Providence St. Vincent nurses to vote on authorizing strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center will vote on whether to authorize a strike, representatives announced Monday.

The workers are represented by the Oregon Nurses Association which says the vote will be on whether to authorize an Unfair Labor Practice strike against the hospital. The vote will begin April 19 and conclude May 3.

“Nurses are affirming our rights to speak up and advocate for our patients and coworkers to make sure work is safe for nurses and patients,” said ONA Executive Committee President at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center John Smeltzer. “Instead of interfering with nurses’ rights, Providence should be working with us to raise staffing standards, improve patient care, make health care more affordable and retain the frontline nurses and health professionals our community counts on.”

ONA nurses say they have offered to meet with Providence managers for negotiations 33 times over the last six months.

In a statement Monday night, a Providence spokesperson said negotiations have stalled due to ONA unable to schedule further meetings:

“We have been holding talks with ONA at Providence St. Vincent since October 2021, and just concluded our 15th session. Providence has been asking for more dates from ONA in order to get a deal done – and to get a 9.5% increase into the paychecks of our represented nurses – but ONA has not been able to get additional sessions on the calendar,” the Providence spokesman said. “We believe we’ve made significant progress in the contract talks at Providence St. Vincent, and had good dialog at table.”

If a strike is called, ONA is expected to give Providence St. Vincent a 10-day notice prior to the work stoppage.

Roughly 1,600 nurses are represented by ONA at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

