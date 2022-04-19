SHOWERS & A FEW T-STORMS NEXT TWO DAYS

Good morning! Today is going to be a showery day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We don’t have an organized system bringing steady rain all day, just periods of showers. There should be enough breaks in the clouds & cool air aloft to support isolated thunderstorms. Most of us will probably just deal with downpours at times and a few hail showers. Temperatures will max out between the low to mid 50s across the metro area. Our snow level is starting off around 2,500 feet, but should rise close to 4,000 feet by the end of the day. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled for the Cascades, but 2-4 inches of new snow is still expected.

Another front will swing through on Wednesday, bringing widespread rain during the morning, and a scattered showers during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, mainly after lunchtime. There will be more wind shear on Wednesday, which could cause some of the heavier showers and storms to rotate/spin a bit. Funnel clouds could be spotted, but the overall severe weather threat remains pretty low.

Showery weather resumes Thursday into Friday, but weak high pressure should dry us out by the weekend. Expect a warming trend, with the potential for upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!

