TriMet announces masks are optional on buses, trains following federal ruling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Both TriMet and C-TRAN announced Tuesday that masks will be optional on buses and trains following Monday’s federal court decision.

TriMet said it will immediately begin working on taking down “mask required” announcements and signs, but said it may take several days to remove everything on buses and MAX trains.

While masks are now optional, TriMet said it knows riders have mixed feelings about the mandate ending and asks everyone to be respectful of others.

“We thank our riders for their patience and their understanding as we work to follow the new federal guidance and make this transition,” TriMet said in a release Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, C-TRAN said employees and customers can now choose whether they would like to wear a mask or not.

Effective April 19, 2022, C-TRAN employees and customers can choose whether they would like to wear a mask, and we strongly encourage individuals to make the best decision that supports their well-being and personal needs. #VanWa pic.twitter.com/DigSNjfQ9m — C-TRAN (@ctranvancouver) April 19, 2022

The Portland International Airport on Monday announced it will no longer be enforcing a mask mandate following U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle’s ruling in Florida that cancelled the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation.

