Two people injured after SE Portland shooting involving U.S. Marshals

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two people were injured in a shooting involving U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 11th Avenue and Ash Street. According to Portland police, U.S. Marshals were working in an area of “inner east” searching for a wanted person prior to the shots being fired.

Two men suffered injuries, one described as serious by PPB. Both men were transported to the hospital while two women were detained.

A PPB spokesperson told FOX 12 the incident did not involve any of the bureau’s officers and an investigation was underway.

Southeast Sandy Boulevard is closed between 10th and 12th avenue, as well as between Southeast 11th between Burnside and Pine Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

