U.S. Marshals identify fugitive and murder suspect shot by officers in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – U.S. Marshals have now revealed what happened moments prior to Monday’s officer-involved-shooting near the intersection of Southeast 11th Avenue and Ash Street.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Roman Culver, 23, of Covington, Washington, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force after ramming multiple police vehicles while attempting to escape arrest. Culver was wanted by authorities in King County for first degree robbery with a firearm and by the Washington Department of Corrections for the charge of Escape.

Additionally, U.S. Marshals say Culver is a current person of interest in a homicide investigation as well as holding probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of a drive-by shooting and carjacking.

While investigating in southeast Portland, officials say they made contact with Culver who was in a vehicle with one other male and two females. Blocked by task force members, Culver placed his vehicle in reverse, ramming the police cars.

Culver continued attempting to maneuver his vehicle to a path of escape when Marshals say a nearby officer found himself between the vehicles. The officer then fired, striking Culver in the neck. At this point Culver stopped the attempted escape.

Both Culver and the male passenger, who received minor injuries to his ear, were taken to a nearby hospital while the two females were detained. The male passenger was later released into Portland police custody following treatment.

As of the U.S. Marshal’s latest release, Culver remains hospitalized.

