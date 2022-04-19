A wet April continues with showers and a thunderstorm chance for Tuesday

A cold front is moving across the region right now with steady rain and very gray skies. The back edge of the steady rain moves east of the metro area this evening, leaving us with scattered showers instead of solid rain tonight.

Cold air overhead plus unstable air tomorrow means scattered heavy showers mix with sunny periods. Expect a few rumbles of thunder and spots of hail. It’ll be another one of those on/off spring days!

A 2nd system follows Wednesday for a wet day. We may see scattered thundershowers again in the afternoon. Lighter showers are on tap for Thursday and Friday as temperatures warm a few degrees, back to around normal. There should be a break in the wet pattern for at least a couple of days between Saturday and Monday. We may actually see some warm/dry spring weather return!

More snow falls in the Cascades the next few days, possibly up to another foot by Wednesday afternoon.

