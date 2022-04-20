After 30 years of questions, the family of a missing Molalla Woman has answers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Three decades ago, 45-year-old Patricia Skiple never arrived at her mother’s house but now her family knows where she went and what happened to her.

Linda Weirup and Don Benthin are her niece and nephew. They described her as an older sister who had a warm heart, teaching them the ways of life. Skiple was known as Pasty in her family. Last week, a detective from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office in California paid Weirup, Benthin and the rest of their family a visit.

After 30, years Sgt Shannon Catalano told Patsy’s family, she was found. DNA samples from Benthin matched a body found in 1993 along a rural highway outside of Gilroy, California.

“It’s unreal,” Weirup said. “There are angles in this world and those guys are it. My sweet aunt Patsy would appreciate every second and every minute that all these people spent looking for her.”

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said since 1993, Patsy’s body was unidentified. When she was found that year, the name investigators gave her was ‘Blue Pacheco,’ in reference to what she was wearing and where she was found. In 2006, convicted murderer, Keith Jesperson, also known as ‘The Happy Face Serial Killer,’ admitted to sexually assaulting and killing Blue Pacheco in a letter sent to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. But Jesperson couldn’t identify his victim.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Catalano told reporters at a press conference in San Jose, California, their cold case division was determined to identify Blue Pacheco. Knowing so many detectives spent their careers trying to solve Blue Pacheco’s real identity was important to her. She said as a Santa Clara County community member, it was frustrating to know that the murder was behind bar but no one know who she was. But last week, advanced genetic technology finally brought Blue Pacheco’s real name back to life.

“The feeling of identifying her was great,” Sgt Catalano said. “It was great to be able to know who she was and give her back her name. I think it’s important that John and Jane Doe cases are a focus of investigations.”

That DNA match was possible from a 2020 Christmas present Benthin got to research his family history. Months later, Benthin agreed with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office to make his DNA test results from that gift public.

“I was kind of hesitant to do it because I didn’t know why they wanted me to make my DNA public,” Benthin said. “She didn’t tell me much because it was a criminal case.”

Benthin said when Sgt. Catalano called, he was shocked his DNA helped match Blue Pacheco’s identity to his aunt. At the same time he said he was happy to finally get an answer to a question his family has had for so many years.

“It’s still kind of overwhelming to find out she just didn’t disappeared, she was murdered and left and was unidentified for 29 years,” Benthin said. “That’s a long time to be named just a Jane Doe.”

Jesperson was convicted of Patsy’s murder in 2007 after investigators determined there was enough evidence to believe he committed the crime. He’s currently sitting in the Oregon State Penitentiary surviving multiple life sentences for the murder of other woman he’s confessed to. Two of his victims were also from the Pacific Northwest.

For Patsy’s family, they’re just happy to finally know what happened to a woman that meant so much to them.

“I’m very grateful they were able to get a match and to finally identify her,” Benthin said. “That’s a long time to go without finding an identification.”

