Candle starts fire in SE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An unattended candle started a fire at a home in Southeast Portland Wednesday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

A 1.5 story home with a basement on Southeast 84th Avenue caught on fire and spread through the first and second floors. A resident told Fire and Rescue that everyone got out safe. One resident in their 50s had minor burns on their hands. No one else was injured.

An investigation found that the home did not have power and that the residents were using candles to stay warm. Fire crews determined that an unattended candle was the cause of the fire.

Portland Fire and Rescue said candles start thousands of fires each year. They would like to remind residents to never leave a burning candle unattended.

An unattended candle started a fire at a home in Southeast Portland (Portland Fire and Rescue)

