WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian on a skateboard was hit by a car and died in Aloha Tuesday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest 198th Avenue.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

Fatal crash investigation underway at the intersection of Tualatin Valley Highway and SW 198th Ave. after a person riding a skateboard was hit by a vehicle. Intersection will be closed for several hours. Please find alternate route. #pdxalerts #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/KUtEJe8o5z — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) April 20, 2022

