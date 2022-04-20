Linn County Sheriff’s Office searching for Colorado man last seen in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME Ore. (KPTV) – The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search for a Colorado man missing since last Friday from Sweet Home.

The LCSO says William Tyrrell, 63, of Colorado, was visiting family in the area when his wife called to report him missing Sunday. Responding deputies learned Tyrrell may have walked away from the home he was staying at or found a ride out of the area. The LCSO also learned an unknown witness saw a male walking in the area of Marks Ridge near the time Tyrrell went missing.

Deputies and Linn County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are continuing the search with a directed focus on Marks Ridge.

The LCSO says Tyrrell has tattoos of an eagle on his right arm and of women on his left arm. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, a t-shirt and an Oregon Ducks baseball cap.

According to the LCSO, over 20 searchers were in the area Tuesday while 16 continued the search Wednesday.

Deputies would like to speak with the witness who saw the male walking on Marks Ridge Road on Friday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Tennant at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office (541) 967-3950.

