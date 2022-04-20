Advertisement

Man accused of shooting 3 people near Moda Center found guilty on eight charges

Robert James Jr.
Robert James Jr.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of shooting another man to death after a performance at the Moda Center in 2018 was found guilty of eight charges by a Multnomah County jury on Tuesday.

Robert James Jr. allegedly shot 44-year-old Markell Devon Jones several times Oct. 5, 2018 along Northeast Multnomah Street and Wheeler Avenue. A man and a woman were also shot and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries but did recover.

Jones’ family said following the shooting he and his friends were leaving the ‘Wild ‘n Out’ performance at the Moda Center.

A nearby officer witnessed the shooting and arrested James shortly after. Law enforcement recovered a firearm from the scene and seized it as evidence.

According to family members, Jones had three children and grandchildren, as well as several sisters and brothers, and more than 30 nieces and nephews.

Following a trial beginning April 11, James Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

A sentencing date has yet to be announced.

