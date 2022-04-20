Narcotics team shuts down illegal marijuana operation, seizes stolen cars

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team searched a rural property in Azalea, Monday evening, and found an illegal marijuana operation and several stolen high-end cars, according to DINT.

Detectives seized over 1700 marijuana plants and about 24 pounds of processed marijuana. They also found 4 high-end cars with switched VIN numbers stolen from across the country including a BMW X6, a Maserati, a Range Rover and a Bentley, all late model versions. All the cars were hidden on the property with high quality forged VIN plates.

According to DINT, Southern Oregon has seen a rise in large scale illegal marijuana grows in the last couple of years. The organized criminal activities damage natural resources, dump waste into rivers and dam small streams to impound water for their own use.

The Douglas County Commissioners formed a marijuana enforcement task force to investigate and shut down these illegal operations and the associated crimes.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.