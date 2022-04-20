Portland City Council to vote on event parking proposal for Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland City Council will vote on a proposal to create an “event district” for street parking in the Lloyd District. The Portland Bureau of Transportation says the proposal will help relieve traffic in the area.

PBOT said upping the price of parking in the Lloyd District will encourage more people to take public transit, which right now is more expensive to take than it is to drive yourself and park. Round-trip fare on public transit is on average about $5, where as parking in the area is free or about $1 an hour.

According to PBOT, this is leading to severe parking shortages on event days.

If City Council approves the Event Parking District proposal, it would up the price of parking to $3 an hour for 90 events a year that draw more than 10,000 visitors. PBOT said the up-charge in parking would happen mostly during the evening hours.

City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday morning. If approved, it will take effect in September.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.