Portland cleanup continues from historic snowfall.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following the historic snowfall and wintry weather the Portland metro area experienced last week, crews have been working nonstop to address fallen trees, powerlines and debris.

The Portland Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry staff said there are still more than 750 tree emergencies citywide due to the severe weather; they said their priority is to first remove trees and debris from the most traveled routes before making their way into neighborhoods in the city.

Several piles of tree debris remain on the sides of streets across the city, with Portland Parks and Recreation saying crews will come to remove it, but it could take weeks due to the volume of emergency incidents.

There are several things they want the public to know as cleanup efforts continue:

Calling 503-823-tree is the fastest way to report new tree emergencies.

If a tree emergency situation involves downed utility lines, contact your utility provider first.

Officials ask you to avoid calling for non-emergency issues as crews continue to work to reopen major roads and thoroughfares.

Permit request reviews and applications may take 6-8 weeks to be processed.

You can expect delays as Portland Parks and Recreation work to respond to hundreds of pending voicemails and emails at this time.

The overall severe weather threat for our area remains low tomorrow, but some areas may experience heavy showers and thunderstorms with a chance for hail or gusty wind. Officials are asking everyone to remain vigilant of trees in their area over the course of the day.

