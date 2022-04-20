Portland doctor discusses the rise of COVID cases in Oregon.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As Oregon is experiencing another increase in COVID cases, Marion County has had almost 200 new cases in the last two weeks.

According to officials, COVID cases are rising even if the numbers are smaller than a few months ago. Doctor Katie Sharff, Chief Infectious Disease of Kaiser Permanente Northwest, says it’s a vast underestimate of what is actually happening in the community.

“The cases that are reported are a fraction of what is actually occurring in the community because people are relying on those rapid home antigen test,” says Dr. Sharff.

That’s because at-home tests aren’t required to be reported. Those tests have shifted the perspective living with COVID.

“This inability to really have true eyes on the numbers makes it more challenging to project what’s going to come or hospitalizations going to rise? Do we have a new variant that’s on the horizon? That’s going to have a major impact. With that being said, we’re at a point now where people starting to live with this virus and go about their daily lives while simultaneously living with COVID,” says Dr. Sharff.

Hospitalizations are staying flat. That’s been attributed to three things: immunity from prior infection, vaccinations, and early access to treatment to keep them out of the hospital.

CDC Guidelines says to isolate for five days. If symptoms are better, you can leave isolation and still wear a mask -- but that has caused controversy.

“If you ask a lot of to ask a lot of medical experts and scientists, they’re not necessarily thrilled with that guidance and would really encourage people to antigen tests at day five because antigen tests are positive, you’re still shedding virus and probably shouldn’t be out in the community,” says Dr. Sharff.

If you are traveling, going maskless on a plane is safer than public transportation because of ventilation.

“I think buses and trains are more complex. Particularly because the ventilation on those transport systems are limited. They’re enclosed, they don’t have that good circulation that airplanes do,” says Dr. Sharff.

Doctor Sharff says it’s up to the individual to make the best choice in how to stay safe but says being vaccinated is still truly the best way to stay protected. She went on to say though, we are evolving with COVID and learning more, she predicts there will be another surge in the fall.

