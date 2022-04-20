President Biden to highlight infrastructure investments in Oregon

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Portland on Thursday in his first visit to the state as president. The White House said he will highlight how last year’s more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure investment law is impacting communities.

Travis Brouwer, the Assistant Director for Revenue, Finance and Compliance for the Oregon Department of Transportation said, “We have had significant benefits flowing already from the bipartisan infrastructure law.”

Brouwer said the Oregon Department of Transportation says federal money is making a difference as the state works to rebuild bridges. He said, “That will allow us to do more bridge work for both bridges on the state highways, the interstate, but also for local governments that are struggling to replace those bridges.”

Paris Dennard, National Spokesperson for the Republican National Committee acknowledged the potential success of last year’s bipartisan infrastructure investments, but he said that President Biden should be focusing on issues that are more top of mind for most Americans.

Dennard said, “Voters are looking at the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats saying, what are you doing for me right now? My gas prices are out of control right now. I’m struggling to put food on the table because of inflation right now.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher said President Biden is focused on cutting gas prices. He pointed to the president’s efforts like tapping into the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve and approving summertime use of a cheaper, higher ethanol gas blend.

Meagher said, “[President Biden’s] going to continue to do everything that he can to to lower prices for people. And he would encourage Republicans to come along with his plan to lower prescription drug costs, to cut health care costs and have to cut child care costs in half.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said last week that inflation has reached its highest level since the early 1980s, primarily driven by gas, food, and housing costs.

