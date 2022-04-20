Showers and possible thunderstorms the next few days

It’s been another very chilly and somewhat wet April day. Temperatures have not made it to 50 degrees; quite rare for April. 5 years ago on this date we set record highs in the mid to upper 80s!

We haven’t seen any thundershowers so far, but the possibility still exists until about sunset. So you could run into a downpour here and there. Otherwise we turn dry tonight and we’ll stay dry through the morning commute. A wet system moves inland the first half of tomorrow for a gray and drippy morning and lunchtime.

The weather action picks up a bit tomorrow afternoon with scattered heavy showers and even a few thunderstorms once again. Tomorrow we have a better chance for hail or gusty wind with the heavy showers/t’storms. There’s even a small chance for a funnel cloud once again like we saw last week. Still, many of us will not see any thunder tomorrow, those storms will be widely scattered across the region.

Thursday and Friday a few showers pop up each afternoon. In general it should be a bit drier Friday and temperatures warm up to around normal.

We are still thinking the weekend may stay dry as temperatures warm. It could be a very nice spring weekend! Beyond that more showers return next week.

