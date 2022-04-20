STRONG TO SEVERE T-STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

Good morning! It’s a mainly dry start to our Wednesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Rain will begin to spread across the coast just before sunrise, and will push inland around the mid to late morning. Expect about 3-5 hours of steady rain, transitioning to sunbreaks and showers this afternoon. If you live across our western valleys or the coast, I suggest staying weather aware. A few thunderstorms will be possible if we get enough daytime heating, and some of them could turn strong to severe. Atmospheric conditions could be conducive for large hail up to quarter size, wind gusts up to 60 mph, and a few funnel clouds or a weak tornado. This will only happen in a few spots *if* storms turn severe. In most cases, we’ll just deal with some downpours between about lunchtime and the late afternoon.

Scattered showers will resume on Thursday, with a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Showers should gradually taper off on Friday, and the warming trend will carry into the weekend. Highs return to the low to mid 60s to wrap up the week, with our warmest day likely coming on Sunday. Weak high pressure will build in for a couple of days. Lucky for us, Saturday and Sunday should be dry. Our next round of rain will arrive between Monday and Tuesday.

Keep an eye on the sky if you plan to be outdoors this afternoon, and have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.