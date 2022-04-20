Twice Refined Is Bringing New Life to Vintage Furniture

TIGARD, Ore (KPTV) – Amanda McLeod’s Twice Refined restores vintage midcentury furniture with a twist! Often using reproduced fabrics, she also uses Oregon made Pendleton wool to give an updated look that still calls back to midcentury style. By restoring furniture loved by families across the Portland metro area, she ensures that the legacy of the owners and style of that time lives on! FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by McLeod’s workshop to learn more.

