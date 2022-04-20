Advertisement

Twice Refined is bringing new life to vintage furniture

Amanda McLeod's Twice Refined restores vintage mid-century furniture with a twist!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TIGARD, Ore (KPTV) – Amanda McLeod’s Twice Refined restores vintage mid-century furniture with a twist!

Often using reproduced fabrics, she also uses Oregon-made Pendleton wool to give an updated look that still calls back to midcentury style. By restoring furniture loved by families across the Portland metro area, she ensures that the legacy of the owners and style of that time lives on!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by McLeod’s workshop to learn more.

Follow Twice Refined on Instagram here.

