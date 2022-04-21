40 years later: Cowlitz County detectives hope to solve murder of 8-year-old Chila Silvernails

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Forty years ago, an 8-year-old girl seemingly disappeared into thin air while waiting for a bus to school in Kalama. She was found dead the next day. Now, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find her killer.

Chila Silvernails was found murdered on April 21, 1982. Decades later, the sheriff’s office is still hopeful for a break in the case.

The sheriff’s office said on April 20, 1982, Silvernails walked down her driveway on Martin’s Bluff Road to wait for the school bus, but when it came, she was not there. Silvernails was reported missing that evening by her mother when she learned she never made it to school.

A search was conducted and Silvernails’ body was found on the morning of April 21, 1982, near Shirley Gordon Road.

Detectives say they’ve conducted interviews and contacted several people of interest, but they never found Silvernails’ killer. They believe someone is out there who has information about what happened to her - information that was possibly withheld during their initial investigation.

Detectives have continued to work on the case during the 40 years that have passed, and say they are still conducting interviews and using new techniques to examine the evidence they have.

If you have any information about what happened to Silvernails, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact Detective Caity Neill at 360-577-3092. For anyone who would like to remain anonymous, information can be sent here.

