Downpours this afternoon/evening, then dry 1st half of Friday

Plus a dry weekend ahead!
3 Day Portland Forecast(kptv)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today has been a bit more reasonable for a spring day.  Temperatures warmed up closer to normal, and it didn’t rain much until mid-afternoon.  A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are roaming around the region this afternoon and those continue until sunset.  There’s a decent chance you could get a soaking the next few hours!

After sunset we’ll dry out all the way until midday tomorrow.  Your Friday morning will be partly cloudy, pleasant, and dry.  Then a weaker round of showers pops up in the afternoon since the airmass overhead is still a bit “unstable”.  The main message is the first half of tomorrow will be dry but expect to get soaked as afternoon showers pass over.

We have a very nice weekend on the way!  Plenty of sunshine, some clouds, and warmer temperatures.  Plus, NO RAIN!

Cool and showery weather returns next week.

