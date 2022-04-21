Downpours this afternoon/evening, then dry 1st half of Friday

Today has been a bit more reasonable for a spring day. Temperatures warmed up closer to normal, and it didn’t rain much until mid-afternoon. A few heavy showers and thunderstorms are roaming around the region this afternoon and those continue until sunset. There’s a decent chance you could get a soaking the next few hours!

After sunset we’ll dry out all the way until midday tomorrow. Your Friday morning will be partly cloudy, pleasant, and dry. Then a weaker round of showers pops up in the afternoon since the airmass overhead is still a bit “unstable”. The main message is the first half of tomorrow will be dry but expect to get soaked as afternoon showers pass over.

We have a very nice weekend on the way! Plenty of sunshine, some clouds, and warmer temperatures. Plus, NO RAIN!

Cool and showery weather returns next week.

