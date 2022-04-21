Family, friends gather for vigil to honor teen shot and killed in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Family and friends came together Wednesday night in memory of the teenager who was shot and killed Sunday in Southeast Portland.

Three other teens were hurt in that shooting on Southeast 162nd and Stark.

Family and friends identified the young man as Marcus Brazile, though police haven’t publicly shared his name yet.

A family friend tells FOX 12 he was 17 years old and played football at David Douglas High School.

One of the teens who was injured is also in David Douglas School District.

The other two go to Centennial.

“He was a great kid, great football player, lovable like a teddy bear. The violence, he wasn’t violent. It’s heartbreaking to see that we won’t see him anymore,” a friend of Marcus’ family who only wanted to be identified as Patty said. “Hopefully they catch whoever did it. It’s war out here in this town. He’s gonna be missed.”

Portland Police still haven’t said anything about a suspect in this shooting or what may have led up to it.

