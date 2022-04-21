FBI offers $15,000 reward for information on 2020 New Year’s Eve murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a $15,000 reward is being offered for information on the death of an 18-year-old shot and killed on New Year’s Eve 2020.

At 10:29 p.m., officers responded to Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast Mallory Avenue on the report of two people injured during a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and found two victims. While one survived, 18-year-old Ja’Mere Malik Brown died from his injuries.

Investigators later learned the shooting happened one mile away, in the area of Northeast Durham Avenue and Madrona Street.

“Ja’mere was 18-years-old with a bright future ahead of him. His murder was senseless, and someone knows who is responsible,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran L. Ramsey. “As a community, we can’t continue to be silent when we hear a murder victim was caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for Brown’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

