Former OHA employee indicted for embezzling nearly $1.5M in COVID-19 funds

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon Health Authority employee was indicted by a Marion County grand jury for embezzling more than $1 million in COVID-19 funds, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Wednesday.

Marzieh Abedin has been charged with first-degree theft, six counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of identity theft, five counts of first-degree aggravated theft, five counts of aggravated identity theft, computer crime, and first-degree official misconduct. Abedin is accused of embezzling $1,492,720 from OHA to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) COVID-19 funds.

The attorney general’s office said the investigation began in Nov. 2021, when OHA reported the fraud to the Oregon Department of Justice. The DOJ was able to recover $1,485,899 during the investigation.

At OHA, the attorney general’s office said Abedin had been responsible for coordinating the process for approval of vendors requesting payments from OHA for services related to the COVID-19 vaccine response.

The DOJ investigation showed that “she used her position to create fraudulent invoices for a sham company and would then generate fake records of the approval process to authorize payments to the fraudulent bank accounts she opened,” according to the attorney general’s office.

“Fortunately this fraud was caught by OHA and immediately referred to our Criminal Justice team,” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “We were able to quickly follow the money through various bank accounts and recover nearly all of it. Let this be a warning to anyone looking to personally benefit from a public health emergency—no one, state employee or otherwise, is above the law.”

The attorney general’s office said the DOJ has requested a warrant for Abedin’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.