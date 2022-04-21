Marion County Grand Jury finds Salem officers use of deadly force ‘lawful and justified’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Marion County jury has found a Salem police officer’s use of deadly force in April as “justified.”

The shooting occurred April 11 when the Salem Police Department said two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a small business complex in the 1700 block of Center Street Northeast at about 8:30 p.m.

As the officers were processing the vehicle, police said the man, later identified as 28-year-old Tayler Osborne, who was in the stolen vehicle began to physically fight with the officers. One of the officers fired their weapon at the man during what police called a “violent fight.”

According to Marion Co. Dist. Attorney’s Office, Osborne was questioned, handcuffed and placed in the back of a Salem Police vehicle. While giving him a drink of water, an officer noticed Osborne had slipped his handcuffs to his front. At this point, the officer took Osborne out of the vehicle to re-cuff him, with the D.A.’s Office stating as soon as his left hand became free, a fight ensued.

Despite repeated commands to stop from both officers, the D.A.’s Office said Osborne continued, punching one officer and attempting to get hold of a gun.

While unable to get a gun from an officer’s belt, Osborne gained access to a taser and deployed it twice towards the officers. According to the D.A.’s Office, both felt the shock and concerned they could become incapacitated, letting Osborne gain access to their guns, one officer fired twice at less than three feet. The shots hit Osborne once in the left shoulder and once in the chest. According to an autopsy report, both wounds passed through Osborne’s left lung proving deadly.

The Grand Jury determined following an investigation by the Oregon State Police and evidence presented by the Marion County D.A.’s Office, as well as testimony from the officers involved, the deadly force was “lawful and justified.”

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson stated, “This incident highlights the dangerous work our law enforcement officers do every day. I am grateful they returned home to their families that night. The grand jury should be commended for their diligent and careful review of all the evidence. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Tayler Osborne. Nobody wants these outcomes.”

