McMinnville man arrested following child pornography investigation

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man has been charged following a child pornography investigation, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

Daniel E. Stewart was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of 10 counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Police said the investigation began in Sept. 2021 when the Detective Section received information from the Oregon Department of Justice about a “cybertip” they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to police, the cybertip contained information about someone, later identified as Stewart, uploading sexually explicit images of children.

During an investigation, detectives served a search warrant at a home in McMinnville and seized various electronic devices and other items of evidence. Police said the electronic devices were later analyzed with help from the electronic forensic analysists at the Newberg-Dundee Police Department and the devices were found to contain relevant evidence.

The case was submitted to the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office. Police said Stewart was arrested on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office.

