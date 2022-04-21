ON & OFF SHOWERS, T-STORM CHANCE THIS AFTERNOON

Good morning! It was a rainy night across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, so a lot of our surfaces will be wet as we approach the A.M. commute. I’m only expecting a few isolated showers this morning, with mainly dry weather around lunchtime. Breaks in the clouds will allow for some surface heating to take place, which will fuel some heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. This is what we were missing on Wednesday, hence the reason thunderstorms didn’t materialize. Any storms that develop this afternoon could produce small hail & gusty wind. Downpours will taper off by this evening, leading to a dry night. High temps should max out close to 60 degrees across the metro area.

Friday morning will feature cool, dry conditions. Showers will pop up around lunchtime near the Coast Range, eventually pushing eastward into our western valleys. Expect to see a few hit-or-miss showers to wrap up the workweek. And then we finally get a couple of dry days. Saturday will start off with mostly cloudy skies, but a gradual clearing will take place during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the mid 60s. High elevation clouds will stream through on Sunday, bringing more of a filtered sunshine kind of day. Temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees, but should max out closer to 66-69.

Clouds will fill our skies again on Monday, with the possibility of an isolated shower. More widespread showers will return Tuesday, dropping highs back into the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

