Oswego lake deemed a public body of water, public access from parks still illegal

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV)—A Clackamas County judge ruled Tuesday, that the public has the right to access the water in Oswego Lake, but has yet to rule on a city resolution making accessing the lake from a public park illegal.

For a decade, the fight over public access to the lake has been fought in Oregon’s courts. For phase one of the case, Judge Ann M. Linger ruled that the general public has the right to access the water under the public trust doctrine. She also ruled that the land under the original Sucker Lake, Lake Oswego’s old name, is owned by the state. But the new land added to the lake since the early 1920′s is owned by The Lake Oswego Corporation. Jeff Ward, the General Manager of The Lake Oswego Corporation, said the corporation strongly disagree with the court’s decision.

“At this point the court has ruled there will be a phase two of the trial,” Ward said. “So we go forward with phase two of the trial which is to determine the reasonableness of the city’s regulation and other issues.”

Phase two will answer whether or not the city of Lake Oswego’s 2012 resolution, banning access to the water from water front public parks, is unreasonable. If the court rules in favor of the plaintiffs, then Oswego Lake will officially have public access. If the court sides with the city, then it is reasonable to ban public access to the water from parks.

“The reasonableness of that resolution and those park rules will be addressed in the next trial,” Ward said. “Nothing has changed now, we are continuing to manage the lake as we’ve always had.”

Judge Linger made her decision on Phase one about the title-navigability of Oswego Lake based on historical evidence presented by the plaintiff’s counsel. When Oregon became a state in 1859, Oswego Lake was called Sucker Lake, and it was half the size of the current Oswego Lake. But under federal law, the water and all the land underneath, is state owned.

In the 1920′s the lake was dammed and the new land underneath the expanded lake was owned by a private Iron mill company. That land was eventually transferred over to the Lake Oswego Corporation that has maintained Oswego Lake since. Judge Linger agreed the Lake Oswego Corporation still owned that land. But the public has the right to access the water for their own use.

For now, the water in Oswego Lake may be considered public, but the general public will have to wait until July of 2022 to find out if they can actually get to the water from public parks. The trial for phase two of the case is set to start on July 18th.

“We look forward to the ultimate conclusion of this litigation,” Ward said.

