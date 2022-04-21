Portland City Council approves event parking in Lloyd District

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council has voted to approve an ordinance that would create event parking in the Lloyd District.

Wednesday, the ordinance was passed. Creators of the proposal said they hope it will reduce congestion in the area by encouraging people to ride public transportation or bike.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, on a normal day, only 30% of parking spaces are used in the Lloyd District, but they say on event days that jumps to 90%. They say this causes congestion as people drive around looking for a place to park. PBOT also says it can have a negative impact on businesses and those who live in the area.

A big issue, according to PBOT, is that parking in the Lloyd District is either free or only $1 per hour, so it is cheaper for most people to park than to pay for a bus ride.

The new ordinance will allow PBOT to charge $3 per hour for parking on the 90 days a year that events are held. They say it will mainly be during evening hours.

PBOT says the measure has received approval from businesses in the area, as well as residents.

“As someone who used to live at the corner of MLK Boulevard and Multnomah Avenue I can tell you I was locked at home any time there was an event at the Moda Center or convention center simply because parking did not exist until those events were over,” said Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty during the vote Wednesday.

There are 1,250 parking spaces in Lloyd District that will become event parking on event days. The proposal is expected to go into effect in September.

