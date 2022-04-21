President Biden to arrive in Portland on Thursday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – President Joe Biden will be in Portland on Thursday, using the city as a backdrop to talk about his $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed this last fall.

Pres. Biden is expected to make his remarks from the Portland International Airport where he’ll discuss the infrastructure package, including how the money will bring upgrades to the PDX runway.

While in Portland, Pres. Biden will also attend a private fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee before he leaves for Seattle.

