Showers continue Thursday, but drier & warmer ahead!

Surprise! It’s been another cool, wet, and gray day across the region. As of early evening we haven’t seen any thunderstorms, yet one may still develop between now and sunset. Rain has been light so far today, with just a few downpours. You may get a dousing, but your friend 5 miles away stays dry. It’ll be that sort of setup the next few hours.

Showers pick up again around midnight and continue through the late night hours. It’ll turn breezy as well, but nothing too strong.

Thursday brings a brighter and warmer day, but still showers here and there. We will see sunshine mixed in with those showers and that might lead to a thunderstorm. Like today, any thunderstorms will be short-lived and there won’t be many.

The first half of Friday should be very nice! Then showers pop up in the Coast Range in the afternoon and move down over the valley in the afternoon.

The big news is that we think the weekend could be totally dry! Warmer too. Then it’s back to more showers next week

