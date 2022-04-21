Suspect wanted after breaking into Honey Baked Ham Company store in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who is accused of breaking into a deli store Sunday evening.

Police said the suspect broke out a glass door at the Honey Baked Ham Company store, located at 358 Warner Milne Road, at about 9:19 p.m. on April 17. The suspect entered the store and stole multiple items. Police did not specify which items he stole.

The suspect, who was wearing a camouflaged jacket, white shorts and white tennis shoes, was seen leaving the location in a white four-door Mercedes Benz. No further description of the suspect was released by police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information about the burglary is asked to contact the Oregon City Police Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 22-008791.

