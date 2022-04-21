Advertisement

Suspect wanted after breaking into Honey Baked Ham Company store in Oregon City

Images of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle
Images of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle(Oregon City Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:26 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who is accused of breaking into a deli store Sunday evening.

Police said the suspect broke out a glass door at the Honey Baked Ham Company store, located at 358 Warner Milne Road, at about 9:19 p.m. on April 17. The suspect entered the store and stole multiple items. Police did not specify which items he stole.

The suspect, who was wearing a camouflaged jacket, white shorts and white tennis shoes, was seen leaving the location in a white four-door Mercedes Benz. No further description of the suspect was released by police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information about the burglary is asked to contact the Oregon City Police Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 22-008791.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (4/21)
Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (4/21)
The cost of renting an apartment or home in the Portland has increased like just about...
New Redfin survey finds Portland rents increased by 40% from last year
Last Tuesday, Taleaha was worried when a neighbor called Keizer Police with a scary tip.
‘It’s disgusting’: Keizer woman’s cat shot with arrow
New Redfin survey finds Portland rents increased by 40% from last year