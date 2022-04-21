Advertisement

Treebeerd’s Taphouse brings a little magic to downtown Portland

Treebeerd's Taphouse takes it’s inspiration from the beloved story, Lord of the Rings.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Treebeerd’s Taphouse takes it’s inspiration from the beloved story, Lord of the Rings, and mixes it with the beautiful scenery of the Northwest into one unique space!

The family owned taphouse serves 36 beers, ciders and more from Oregon and it’s surrounding areas, so there is plenty for guests to try for each visit.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with one of owners to learn more about how it all came together.

Visit their website for hours and menu here.

